Sanchi Bhoyar on 'Binddii': 'It's a story of resilience and courage'
Sanchi Bhoyar, known for her work in Marathi television, is making her Hindi TV debut with "Binddii," premiering September 17 on Colors at 8:30pm.
The show follows Binddii, a young girl born within a prison, fighting for justice for her mother while facing tough times in prison and adjusting to life in Mathura with her uncle, Saurav.
Show hopes to inspire viewers
At its heart, "Binddii" is about courage, resilience, and the importance of education.
Bhoyar shared that she's excited to play such a strong character and loves the bond between Binddii and her on-screen mom.
The show hopes to inspire viewers by showing how determination and learning can spark real change.