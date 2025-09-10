Sanchi Bhoyar on 'Binddii': 'It's a story of resilience and courage' Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Sanchi Bhoyar, known for her work in Marathi television, is making her Hindi TV debut with "Binddii," premiering September 17 on Colors at 8:30pm.

The show follows Binddii, a young girl born within a prison, fighting for justice for her mother while facing tough times in prison and adjusting to life in Mathura with her uncle, Saurav.