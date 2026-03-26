'Kara': New character posters introduce Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu

Supporting cast and crew details

Kara features a stacked cast with KS Ravikumar, Karunaas, and Mamitha Baiju (as Selli), all set against the rustic backdrop of Ramanathapuram.

The film lands in theaters just after the Tamil Nadu elections and will stream on Netflix after its run.

It's also the first time Dhanush teams up with director Raja, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.