'Kara': New character posters introduce Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu
Entertainment
The team behind Kara, Dhanush's upcoming rural action drama, just dropped new character posters ahead of its April 30 release.
We get our first look at Jayaram as Muthu Selvan and Suraj Venjaramoodu as the cop Bharathan, setting the stage for some intense showdowns in director Vignesh Raja's latest.
Supporting cast and crew details
Kara features a stacked cast with KS Ravikumar, Karunaas, and Mamitha Baiju (as Selli), all set against the rustic backdrop of Ramanathapuram.
The film lands in theaters just after the Tamil Nadu elections and will stream on Netflix after its run.
It's also the first time Dhanush teams up with director Raja, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.