'KWK': Why Karan Johar lets guests review episodes before airing
What's the story
Karan Johar, the host of the popular talk show Koffee With Karan, has admitted that celebrity interviews have changed significantly since he started the show. In an interview with Variety India, he said that guests are now more careful about what they say on camera. "I know the steam has become lesser...the brew is much milder...That's only because everyone's very worried." "Anyone comes on this show and says even something tiny, and it blows up, and it's a PR nightmare."
Post-edit clearances
'I absolutely respect that because I would do the same'
Johar revealed that many guests now ask for post-edit clearances before an episode goes out.
In that process, the guest or their team reviews the edited episode and can flag specific moments or ask for their removal before it airs.
"I absolutely respect that because I would do the same if I was invited to Koffee With Karan," he said.
Set changes
'Now when I look, there are publicists, managers...'
Johar also pointed out how the atmosphere on the set has changed over the years.
"When I started Koffee With Karan, and I used to look beyond the stage, there used to be nobody there. It was just an empty set," he said.
"Now when I look, there are publicists, managers, image-management people... The hair and makeup and entourage has also increased substantially."
Show's intent
'I've never claimed that this show is actually breaking...'
Johar also clarified that Koffee With Karan was never meant to be a platform for serious journalism or intense conversation.
"I've never claimed that this show is actually breaking any path or any ground in terms of cerebral conversation, intense conversation," he said.
The final season of the show is currently streaming on JioHotstar and has featured guests like Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.