Karan Johar calls Ranbir's 'Ramayana' 'no short of a miracle'
What's the story
Karan Johar, a prominent filmmaker and distributor of Ramayana in the Hindi market, has praised the film. He wrote on Instagram, "You have read it, seen it, told it... and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle!" He also lauded producer Namit Malhotra for his confidence in telling a simple story in a solid way.
Tribute
'All of us can dream it'
Johar wrote, "RAMAYANA.....a story immersed in our cultural veins...a story generations have grown up on...a story that is an embodiment of Values, traditions and pure humanity."
"I salute, I applaud, and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana."
"All of us can dream it...they actually went out and achieved it!!!!"
Performance praise
On Ranbir Kapoor's performance: 'It's your most challenging role ever'
Johar went on to commend Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama.
He wrote, "Ranbir...to be able to make a country believe in you as a divine force of goodness and humanity without any bells and whistles...without frills and fancies takes immeasurable talent."
"You are deeply MEDITATIVE in your portrayal (of) Shri Ram... your eyes do all the heavy lifting."
"It's your most challenging role ever, and you have mega succeeded with divine PERFECTION."
Actor accolades
Praise for Sai Pallavi and Yash, too
Johar also praised Sai Pallavi's performance as Sita, calling it "divine and sublime."
"The agency of the portrayal is so heartening and you made me believe in the power of your sacrifice and unconditional love."
The filmmaker also had words of appreciation for Yash's portrayal of Ravana in the movie.
He said, "You are so so MESMERISING and POWERFULL!!!"
"Each and every time you appear on screen, you command attention and applause."
Conclusion
More on the film and cast-crew
Concluding his review, Johar congratulated the film's entire cast and crew.
He wrote, "Huge congratulations!!!! Am an inspired filmmaker and a proud Indian cinegoer today."
"GO WATCH this divine blessing of a film with your families as soon as you can."
Ramayana I, made on a massive reported budget of ₹2,000 crore, is one of the biggest Indian films ever.
It also features Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sheeba Chadha in important roles.