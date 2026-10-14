Karan Johar dreams of reuniting SRK, Salman on-screen again
What's the story
The much-awaited ninth season of Koffee With Karan is set to premiere on Wednesday night, with superstar Salman Khan as the first guest. During the Rapid Fire round, host Karan Johar revealed his ultimate wish: to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Khan together again in a feature film, reported Hindustan Times.
Film aspirations
SRK and Khan have previously starred together in iconic films
When asked what he would do if he woke up as Shah Rukh for a day, Johar jokingly said he would call himself and make it happen.
The two actors have a history of delivering blockbuster films together, like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
The two were last seen together in Khan's Tiger 3, in which Shah Rukh made a cameo.
Solo debut
Khan's history with 'Koffee With Karan'
Khan made his Koffee With Karan debut in Season 4 and later appeared in Season 5's 100th episode with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.
In the teaser for this season, Johar teased viewers by saying, "This is the finale season so this can go anywhere," to which Khan replied, "Kahin bhi ja sakta hai (It can go anywhere)."