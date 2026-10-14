Karisma to join Salman on 'Koffee With Karan 9' opener?

While the details of Kapoor's role in the episode remain unclear, her presence adds a nostalgic touch to the premiere, Variety India reported.

The actors first appeared together in Jaagruti and Nishchaiy, both released in 1992.

They later starred in several popular films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Biwi No. 1, and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

Their on-screen chemistry made them one of the most popular pairings in mainstream Hindi cinema during the '90s and early 2000s.