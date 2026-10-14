Karisma to join Salman on 'Koffee With Karan 9' opener?
What's the story
Karisma Kapoor will reportedly make a surprise appearance in the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The episode, which will be fronted by Salman Khan, is set to stream on JioHotstar on Wednesday. This season marks the show's return and features Khan as the first guest.
Nostalgic pairing
Nostalgic touch to the premiere episode
While the details of Kapoor's role in the episode remain unclear, her presence adds a nostalgic touch to the premiere, Variety India reported.
The actors first appeared together in Jaagruti and Nishchaiy, both released in 1992.
They later starred in several popular films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Biwi No. 1, and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.
Their on-screen chemistry made them one of the most popular pairings in mainstream Hindi cinema during the '90s and early 2000s.
Show highlights
Other projects of Khan
The premiere episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will have Khan as the sole guest, breaking from the usual format of pairing celebrities for conversations.
The show is set to release new episodes on Wednesdays.
Khan is currently busy with his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
He will also be seen opposite Nayanthara in an action entertainer titled Monster, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.