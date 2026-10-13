'Control yaar': Salman responds to Karan Johar's virginity question
What's the story
Salman Khan will be the first guest of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The new season will premiere on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on Wednesday at 7:00pm. In a recent promo, Khan was seen discussing his virginity status with host Karan Johar. When asked, "Are you still a virgin?" the Bollywood superstar cheekily replied: "Control yaar, brother."
Paparazzi remarks
Actor's take on paparazzi culture
The promo also featured Khan's humorous take on the paparazzi culture.
When Johar brought up the topic, Khan joked, "Jisne yeh phone mein camera jisne banaya hai, kahin mujhe mil gaya na..."
The actor spoke about his changed personality and said, "All the advices that I have given, there has come a time for me to follow my own advice."
Show history
About 'Koffee With Karan'
Koffee With Karan, which started in 2004, has seen the longest gap of four years between Seasons 6 and 7. The show originally aired on Star World before moving to Disney Hotstar (now JioHotstar) after 2022.
The eighth season saw several high-profile guests including Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt, among others.
KJo has promised he will close shop after Season 9.
Past appearance
When Khan said he was a virgin
This isn't the first time Khan has appeared on Koffee With Karan.
His previous appearance was in Season 4 in 2013 when he was asked a similar question about his virginity status.
Back then, he had replied, "Yes, I'm a virgin," adding that he was saving himself for marriage.
Johar later clarified that Khan might have delivered the response with a straight face, but it shouldn't be taken as a serious confession.