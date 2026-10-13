'Control yaar': Salman responds to Karan Johar's virginity question

Koffee With Karan, which started in 2004, has seen the longest gap of four years between Seasons 6 and 7. The show originally aired on Star World before moving to Disney Hotstar (now JioHotstar) after 2022.

The eighth season saw several high-profile guests including Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt, among others.

KJo has promised he will close shop after Season 9.