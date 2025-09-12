Actor Karishma Sharma jumps off moving train, sustains serious injuries

Actor Karishma Sharma, known for her roles in Ragini MMS Returns and Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has reportedly sustained serious injuries after jumping off a moving train in Mumbai . The incident happened when she was on her way to Churchgate for a shoot. She is currently hospitalized and under medical supervision.

Incident details Why she decided to jump off the train Sharma took to Instagram Stories to share the details of the incident. She revealed that she was wearing a saree for her journey. While she got on, her friends were unable to which made her fearful and led her decision to jump off. This resulted in her landing on her back and sustaining injuries.

Actor's statement 'Out of fear I jumped and fell on my back' In her Instagram Story, Sharma wrote, "Yesterday, while going for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to catch the train wearing a saree. As soon as I boarded the train its speed increased and I saw that my friends were unable to board." "Out of fear I jumped and fell on my back which caused a significant injury to my head (sic)." "I've been in pain since yesterday but I'm staying strong."

Medical update 'My back is injured, my head is swollen' Sharma also shared an update about her medical condition. She said, "My back is injured, my head is swollen and there are bruises on my body. Doctors have advised an MRI to check if the head injury is serious." "I have been kept under observation for a day. Please pray for my speedy recovery and send me your love (sic)."

Supportive gesture A close friend shared a message from the hospital A close friend of Sharma shared a message from the hospital, reflecting the shock felt by those close to her. The friend wrote, "I can't believe this has happened to Karishma. My friend fell from the train. She doesn't remember anything." "We found her lying on the ground and brought her here immediately. Doctors are still assessing her condition. Get well soon (sic)."