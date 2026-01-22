Karthi-Malavika Mohanan's mid-air fight steals the show in 'Sardar 2'
Sardar 2, the sequel to the hit 2022 spy action film, is landing in theaters Summer 2026.
Directed by PS Mithran, it brings back Karthi in his double roles alongside Rajisha Vijayan.
The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, SJ Suryah, Ashika Ranganath, and Yogi Babu.
Action-packed 1st for Karthi and Malavika
A major highlight is a mid-air fight scene between Karthi and Malavika Mohanan—their first time sharing the screen. Both actors trained hard for this stunt-heavy sequence.
Expect plenty of high-speed chases and adrenaline-pumping action throughout.
More than just action
Produced by Prince Pictures and Ivy Entertainment, Sardar 2 dives into deeper political themes while keeping an emotional core.
With music by Sam C.S., cinematography from George C. Williams, and editing by Vijay Velukutty, the film aims to level up the original's spy universe.