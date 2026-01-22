Karthi-Malavika Mohanan's mid-air fight steals the show in 'Sardar 2'

A major highlight is a mid-air fight scene between Karthi and Malavika Mohanan —their first time sharing the screen. Both actors trained hard for this stunt-heavy sequence. Expect plenty of high-speed chases and adrenaline-pumping action throughout.

More than just action

Produced by Prince Pictures and Ivy Entertainment, Sardar 2 dives into deeper political themes while keeping an emotional core.

With music by Sam C.S., cinematography from George C. Williams, and editing by Vijay Velukutty, the film aims to level up the original's spy universe.