'Dorothy' review: Karthik Subbaraj delivers bold, unpredictable drama
What's the story
Karthik Subbaraj's acclaimed drama Dorothy has arrived on Netflix after a limited theatrical run. Starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, and Rishikanth, it premiered at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. Dorothy is dark, brooding, audacious, and largely unpredictable. It cements Subbaraj's position as one of Indian cinema's most original, inventive filmmakers, and the drama makes your heart both bleed and flutter. Here's our spoiler-free review.
Plot
Follows two best friends in rural Madurai
Set in rural Madurai in the 1990s, Dorothy follows best friends Subbu (Sananth) and Karthi (Rishikanth).
Subbu has grown up without a female presence and lives with his patriarchal brothers and father, unknowingly learning toxic masculinity.
The friends are willing to sacrifice their lives for one another, but their lives take an unpredictable turn with the arrival of Subbu's sister-in-law, the enigmatic Dorothy (Suresh).
#1
Subbaraj's world feels lived-in
Subbaraj has a distinct eye for building a rustic, authentic world.
He uses earthy tones and monochrome imagery to give the film a timeless, frozen-in-time quality.
Subbu's toxic home environment—where women are mentioned only when they're abused—shapes his problematic worldview.
It takes only a few scenes to establish that he is headed for destruction if he remains trapped in this patriarchal, suffocating environment.
#2
Sananth and Rishikanth shoulder the film well
Sananth and Rishikanth are solid, excellent leads, and Subbu and Karthi go on a wild, violent journey throughout the film.
Sananth, in particular, is a revelation, and the surprising second half lets him flex his artistic muscles.
Without spoiling anything, Subbu undergoes a life-changing transformation that surprises Karthi, his family, and us.
Sananth plays to his strengths and delivers a knockout performance.
#3
Subbaraj uses progressive themes to move plot forward
Subbu's life transforms overnight after Dorothy arrives. For someone conditioned to believe women exist only for sex, conversations with her prove life-changing.
Their closeness shakes up the household.
How can a man possibly consider a woman his equal?
It's also telling that we constantly see Dorothy doing chores but never with her husband—that's her worth in the house, and Subbu dares to change that.
#4
More on the above aspect
Toxic masculinity, suppressed queer desires, and dissection of gender and caste-based violence—Dorothy is several genres rolled into one.
While the tonal shifts sometimes disrupt the flow and a few narrative turns feel melodramatic and forced, Dorothy mostly flows at a breakneck speed.
The film is soaked in blood, rage, and revenge, and yet is deeply tender at its core.
#5
Remains consistently engaging despite some hiccups
The film is fast-paced without being desperate.
Subbaraj lets Karthi and Subbu's story unfold in silence; the poignant emotions speak directly to us, and we submit ourselves to the filmmaker's vision.
Ilaiyaraaja's rousing score, Tirru's immersive cinematography, and Ganesh Siva's sharp editing make Dorothy a visceral experience that stays with you.
Verdict
Makes for perfect weekend watch; 3.5/5 stars
The film's queer sub-plot has sparked polarizing reactions in Tamil Nadu, but Subbaraj deserves applause for taking a bold swing with the screenplay.
Yes, the film could have benefited from better character development and a more substantial role for Suresh, but these drawbacks pale in comparison to its many triumphs.
A rousing drama that makes you feel alive, Dorothy gets 3.5/5 stars.