'Dorothy' review: Karthik Subbaraj delivers bold, unpredictable drama

Set in rural Madurai in the 1990s, Dorothy follows best friends Subbu (Sananth) and Karthi (Rishikanth).

Subbu has grown up without a female presence and lives with his patriarchal brothers and father, unknowingly learning toxic masculinity.

The friends are willing to sacrifice their lives for one another, but their lives take an unpredictable turn with the arrival of Subbu's sister-in-law, the enigmatic Dorothy (Suresh).