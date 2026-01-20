Kartik Aaryan might star in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's new mythological action film

Why does this matter?

Aaryan was really impressed by Bhat's last film, Kill (2024), which made waves at international festivals and was based on a real-life train heist.

With Kartik also gearing up for Naagzilla and a musical saga in 2026—and Kill 2 reported to be in development—he's clearly staying busy with some pretty bold choices.

If you're into big, adventurous cinema or just curious about what Kartik picks next, this one's worth keeping an eye on.