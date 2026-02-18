Kartik Aaryan's 'Captain India' revived with new director
Entertainment
"Captain India," first announced in 2021, is officially revived with director Shimit Amin and Kartik Aaryan in the lead.
Harman Baweja is writing and producing, while T-Series joins as co-producer—marking their sixth team-up with Aaryan after hits like "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3."
Filming starts mid-2026 across India and Morocco
Filming starts mid-2026 across India and Morocco, marking Amin's return to direction after 17 years away.
T-Series joined as a producer because they saw potential in the story, Kartik's casting, and Shimit Amin's association.
Meanwhile, Kartik's schedule stays packed with "Naagzilla" shoots and an upcoming Anurag Basu musical—so expect a busy year for him!