'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' duo Kartik Aaryan-Luv Ranjan team up again
Actor Kartik Aaryan and director Luv Ranjan are reportedly reuniting for a new film, marking their fifth collaboration. The duo has previously worked on successful projects like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. According to Pinkvilla, the upcoming film is currently in pre-production and will go on floors in 2026.
'Luv Ranjan-style entertainment packaged with strong music'
A source told Pinkvilla, "Luv Ranjan and Kartik Aaryan have always been discussing a potential collaboration, and there's finally a script that warrants the union of this duo responsible for as many as three pathbreaking entertainers." "The Luv Ranjan style entertainment will be packaged with strong music. It's going to be Kartik Aaryan in an avatar that audiences love to see him in." The duo had also collaborated in Akaash Vaani, a film starkly different from their usual hits.
Aaryan is currently busy with several projects, including Tu Meri Main Tera... with Ananya Panday, which will be released on December 31. He also has a romantic drama with Sreeleela in the pipeline. Apart from these films, he is working on Naagzilla - Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand and Captain India.