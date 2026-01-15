Kartik slashed ₹15cr from his fee after 'Tu Meri...' failure?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly waived off ₹15cr from his fee for the recently released film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The movie, produced by Dharma Productions , failed to perform at the box office . Despite rumors of a fallout between Aaryan and producer Karan Johar over this failure, industry insiders have dismissed these claims as baseless.

Industry response Aaryan's gesture seen as mature and responsible Aaryan's decision to waive off a significant portion of his fee has been widely appreciated by industry insiders. They see it as a mature and responsible move, especially at a time when many Hindi films are struggling in theaters. "Actors always hog the success of their films but most of them vanish when a film flops. Kartik is one of the rare stars of this generation who has shown maturity and responsibility," an insider told Bollywood Hungama.

Previous instance Aaryan's past gesture of support for producers This isn't the first time Aaryan has extended such a gesture. The actor had also waived off a large part of his fee after his film Shehzada didn't perform well at the box office. His actions have been seen as a testament to his commitment to supporting producers during tough times in the industry.

