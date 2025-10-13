Suriya's 'Karuppu' postponed to 2026, confirms director
What's the story
Suriya's upcoming film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, will not be released this Diwali as planned. The release has been pushed to next year owing to extensive graphics work. However, fans can still look forward to a special gift on Diwali: the first song from the movie. Balaji recently shared this update at a private awards ceremony and praised Suriya's dance performance in the film.
Film update
Balaji's announcement at an awards event
Balaji said, "The film Karuppu is nearing completion. We initially planned to release it for Diwali. But due to heavy graphics work, the release is being postponed." He added that they recently watched the film with producers and everyone loved it. "Suriya is going to amaze the audience with his dancing in this one," he said, adding that Karuppu will be released in theaters in 2026.
Film's theme
About 'Karuppu'
Karuppu, set in a rural backdrop, explores the worship of local deities and traditional beliefs. The film also stars Trisha, Indrans, Anagha, Maya Ravi, and Swasika in pivotal roles. G.K. Vishnu has handled the cinematography, while Sai Abhayankar is composing the music for the film. The teaser was released on Suriya's 50th birthday in July and received a positive response from fans.