Suriya's 'Karuppu' postponed to 2026, confirms director

Film update

Balaji's announcement at an awards event

Balaji said, "The film Karuppu is nearing completion. We initially planned to release it for Diwali. But due to heavy graphics work, the release is being postponed." He added that they recently watched the film with producers and everyone loved it. "Suriya is going to amaze the audience with his dancing in this one," he said, adding that Karuppu will be released in theaters in 2026.