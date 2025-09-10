Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty debuts in UK, hits Space NK

Katrina Kaif 's makeup line, Kay Beauty, has debuted in the United Kingdom with a launch at Space NK, one of the nation's top luxury beauty retailers. This marks an important milestone as it's the first Indian-founded beauty brand to be featured on Space NK's shelves. The launch underscores the growing global demand for South Asian beauty products and philosophies.

Brand expansion Kaif on the brand's journey Kaif spoke about the significance of this milestone for her brand. She said in a statement, "The brand grew from my personal journey..." "Launching with Space NK marks a significant milestone. It's an iconic and highly respected beauty destination." Adwaita Nayar, Co-Founder of Nykaa and Head of Owned Brands, also expressed pride in Kay Beauty's entry into the UK market, saying, "It represents a modern Indian voice in global beauty." Kaif launched the brand in association with Nykaa.

Product range What to expect from Kay Beauty's UK collection The UK launch of Kay Beauty includes a carefully curated collection of 197 products for lips, eyes, and face. Some of the bestsellers are the Hydra Creme Lipstick, the Hydrating Foundation (which has already gone viral in India), and the Velvet Creme Blush. The kajal range is also expected to appeal to British-Asian consumers with its smudge-proof and metallic finishes.