Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty debuts in UK, hits Space NK
What's the story
Katrina Kaif's makeup line, Kay Beauty, has debuted in the United Kingdom with a launch at Space NK, one of the nation's top luxury beauty retailers. This marks an important milestone as it's the first Indian-founded beauty brand to be featured on Space NK's shelves. The launch underscores the growing global demand for South Asian beauty products and philosophies.
Brand expansion
Kaif on the brand's journey
Kaif spoke about the significance of this milestone for her brand. She said in a statement, "The brand grew from my personal journey..." "Launching with Space NK marks a significant milestone. It's an iconic and highly respected beauty destination." Adwaita Nayar, Co-Founder of Nykaa and Head of Owned Brands, also expressed pride in Kay Beauty's entry into the UK market, saying, "It represents a modern Indian voice in global beauty." Kaif launched the brand in association with Nykaa.
Product range
What to expect from Kay Beauty's UK collection
The UK launch of Kay Beauty includes a carefully curated collection of 197 products for lips, eyes, and face. Some of the bestsellers are the Hydra Creme Lipstick, the Hydrating Foundation (which has already gone viral in India), and the Velvet Creme Blush. The kajal range is also expected to appeal to British-Asian consumers with its smudge-proof and metallic finishes.
Customer focus
'Launch allows us to better serve a growing community'
Margaret Mitchell, Chief Commercial Officer at Space NK, highlighted that Kay Beauty's focus on authenticity, self-expression, and expertly designed products aligns seamlessly with their customers' expectations. She said, "This launch allows us to better serve an incredibly important and growing community in the UK while offering something genuinely unique and meaningful." Meanwhile, since its launch in 2019, Kay Beauty has become a popular choice among consumers in India.