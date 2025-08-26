Katseye's 'Milkshake' ad for Gap goes viral
Gap's new "Better in Denim" campaign is everywhere right now. The ad stars global girl group Katseye dancing to Kelis's classic "Milkshake," rocking low-rise denim and major Y2K vibes.
It's already hit over 20 million Instagram views, capturing audiences with its nostalgic style and vibrant energy.
Ad's choreography and dancers get their own TikTok trends
Directed by Bethany Vargas and choreographed by Robbie Blue, the campaign stands out for celebrating individuality and cultural diversity.
Indian singer Lara Raj's spotlight moment sparked huge buzz—one post about her got over 360,000 likes.
Plus, the choreography has taken off on TikTok, with fans recreating the moves across social media.
Gap vs AE: The denim brand wars
While Gap is getting praised for its inclusive and fun approach, rival American Eagle faced backlash for a recent Sydney Sweeney ad despite a jump in their stock price.
Many online are calling Gap's campaign a win for positive representation and fresh energy this fall.