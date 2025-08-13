'KBC' special with uniformed soldiers sparks military protocol debate
Kaun Banega Crorepati's Independence Day special is making headlines, but not for the usual reasons.
The episode features Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh—both key figures from Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack—appearing on the show in their official uniforms.
This move has sparked debate about whether it breaks military protocol.
Military rules state: Uniforms shouldn't be worn at non-official events
Military rules say uniforms shouldn't be worn at non-official events without permission, so some see this as a possible breach.
Social media hasn't held back, with many calling out what they feel is political use of soldiers or questioning if reality TV is the right place for service members.
The episode also spotlights Commander Prerna Deosthalee, India's first female warship commander.
A teaser shows Colonel Qureshi discussing why Operation Sindoor mattered.
The episode airs August 15.