'Matrix' star Keanu Reeves reveals he almost changed his name

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves recently revealed that he almost changed his name when he was starting out in the industry. The revelation came during a recent episode of the New Heights podcast with brothers Jason and Travis Kelce. The Matrix star shared his experience of moving to Los Angeles at 20 and finding a manager who suggested changing his name.

Name change 'What if I change my name?' Reeves, who is currently promoting his new film Good Fortune, shared that he wasn't keen on changing his name. He described it as "a welcome to Hollywood (moment)." "I remember I was walking on the beach, and I was just like, 'My name? What if I change my name? What?'" he recalled. He then thought of alternatives like "Chuck," after his middle name Charles, and "Spadina," from a street he grew up on.

Name choice He considered 'KC Reeves' Despite considering the name "Chuck Spadina," Reeves eventually settled on "KC Reeves." However, he wasn't happy with this choice either. He shared, "And then I couldn't do it. So then I would be in auditions, and they would go, 'KC Reeves.' And I wouldn't even answer." After six months of this struggle, he decided to revert to his original name.