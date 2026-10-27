Keanu Reeves replaces Alan Ritchson in Netflix's 'Maelstrom'
What's the story
Keanu Reeves has been roped in to star in the upcoming Netflix action film Maelstrom. The movie was earlier set to feature Reacher actor Alan Ritchson, who has now exited the project, reported Page Six Hollywood. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, known for his work on Carry-On, Maelstrom tells the story of a Federal Marshal tasked with protecting an arms dealer's fiancée as she prepares to testify against him.
Film synopsis
More about the plot and script of 'Maelstrom'
The plot of Maelstrom unfolds over one night as a hurricane approaches, cutting off all outside communication and reinforcements.
The Federal Marshal and the arms dealer's fiancée must fend off attackers while also battling the storm.
The script is being revised by Mark Bianculli, known for How to Rob a Bank, based on a first draft by late writer Gregory Fitzpatrick.
Production history
'Maelstrom' was originally sold to Warner Bros. in 1993
Netflix is reviving Maelstrom, which was originally sold as a spec script to Warner Bros. in 1993 by producer Jeff Robinov when he was an agent.
It was reported that Maelstrom was "widely described as Die Hard in a hurricane" and sold for approximately $2,25,000 to $6,25,000.
This marks the first project under Robinov's new deal with Netflix after his successful tenure as the former Warner Bros. Pictures president, where he oversaw franchises like The Dark Knight and The Hangover.
Career highlights
Reeves has several other projects lined up
Reeves has established himself as an action star with films like The Matrix and John Wick.
He made his Broadway debut last year in Waiting for Godot, co-starring with his Bill & Ted co-star Alex Winter.
He is also reportedly in talks to lead James Wan's next film, The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil for Paramount.
Moreover, he will be reprising his voice role as Shadow in 2027's Sonic the Hedgehog 4.