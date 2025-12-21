Next Article
Keerthy Suresh's 'Revolver Rita' drops on Netflix soon
Entertainment
Keerthy Suresh's crime comedy Revolver Rita is heading to Netflix on December 26.
The movie, which first hit theaters in Tamil on November 28, 2025, was produced after a few release delays.
Where can you watch it?
You can catch Revolver Rita on Netflix starting December 26. The film had its digital streaming rights picked up early by Netflix.
What's the story?
Set in Pondicherry, the film follows Rita, who gets pulled into gang trouble after a gangster dies at a birthday party.
With her family at risk from rivals and police, she relies on her smarts to protect them.
Radhika Sarathkumar also plays an important role.
How did it do?
Despite its early buzz and digital deals, Revolver Rita struggled at the box office and got mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.