Keerthy Suresh's 'Revolver Rita' drops on Netflix soon

You can catch Revolver Rita on Netflix starting December 26. The film had its digital streaming rights picked up early by Netflix.

What's the story?

Set in Pondicherry, the film follows Rita, who gets pulled into gang trouble after a gangster dies at a birthday party.

With her family at risk from rivals and police, she relies on her smarts to protect them.

Radhika Sarathkumar also plays an important role.