'Young Sherlock' teaser: Hero Fiennes Tiffin steps into Holmes's shoes
Entertainment
Prime Video just dropped the first look at "Young Sherlock," starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes.
The teaser shows a fresh take on Holmes's origin, with his first murder case pulling him into a global conspiracy that threatens his freedom.
Guy Ritchie directs the opening episodes, with expectations of plenty of style and energy based on his previous work.
What to expect from the series
Set in 1870s Oxford, the show blends historical vibes with fast-paced action and a rebellious young Holmes.
Created by Matthew Parkhill and based on Andrew Lane's books, "Young Sherlock" premieres worldwide on March 4, 2026.
The cast includes Donal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes as Sherlock's dad Silas, plus Natascha McElhone, Max Irons, and Colin Firth.