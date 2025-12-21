'Young Sherlock' teaser: Hero Fiennes Tiffin steps into Holmes's shoes Entertainment Dec 21, 2025

Prime Video just dropped the first look at "Young Sherlock," starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes.

The teaser shows a fresh take on Holmes's origin, with his first murder case pulling him into a global conspiracy that threatens his freedom.

Guy Ritchie directs the opening episodes, with expectations of plenty of style and energy based on his previous work.