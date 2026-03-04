'The Kerala Story 2' gains pace; film nears ₹20cr 

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which released in theaters over the weekend, is reportedly gaining momentum at the box office . The film's collection saw a significant jump on Tuesday due to the Holi holiday, taking it closer to the ₹20cr mark. On its fifth day of release, the film earned an estimated ₹4cr, almost double its Monday earnings of around ₹2.5cr.

Collection growth 'The Kerala Story 2' box office collection After a late start on February 27 (Day 1), the film's box office numbers skyrocketed after news of its release spread online. It earned an estimated ₹4.65cr on Day 2 and ₹4.75cr on Day 3, taking its total collection to around ₹16.65cr by the end of the first five days. However, its gross collections have nearly hit the ₹20cr mark with an estimated total of ₹19.75cr as per reports.

Audience response Positive word-of-mouth boosts film's performance Despite a rocky start, The Kerala Story 2 has managed to hold its ground at the box office. The film's performance is attributed to positive word-of-mouth publicity, especially in the northern and central regions of India. The film's evening and night shows witnessed a significant increase in occupancy, indicating strong audience interest. The movie stars Ulka Gupta and Aditi Bhatia and is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

Recovery path Film on track to recover costs The film, which has a reported budget of ₹28cr, has already crossed the halfway mark in its recovery with five days of collections nearing ₹17cr. To be declared a success, it needs to earn an additional ₹11cr at the box office. Given the ongoing Holi weekend, this target seems achievable. Despite lagging behind its 2023 predecessor in terms of numbers, its low budget is proving to be an advantage.

Film's theme No initial plan for sequel, says producer Vipul Shah Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer of The Kerala Story 2, recently spoke about the film's theme. He said that there was no initial plan for a sequel, but after the first part, they started getting many stories. "I realized that there is a much larger evil persisting not just in Kerala but across the country and we have to tell this story," he told PTI.