Kerala's organ donation program gets a fresh start with new nodal officers

Kerala's Mrithasanjeevani Deceased Donor Organ Donation Program just got a reboot—new nodal and assistant nodal officers have been appointed to lead the charge after recent resignations and transfers. These officers are vital for making sure organ donations actually happen, from identifying donors to certifying brain death in hospitals.

Why does this matter? Organ donation rates in Kerala have dropped sharply in recent years.

One big issue: doctors have been hesitant to certify brain death, worried about possible legal trouble.

The appointments were made to fill vacancies and to strengthen and coordinate the deceased donor program, including coordinating donations, ensuring technical support and appointing transplant coordinators.

Who are the new faces? G Ragi Krishnan (Assistant Professor, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College) will look after the southern region.

V Unnikrishnan Ramachandran and his assistant Nishitha Mohan Philip take over central Kerala, while V P Aneeb Raj (Associate Professor, Kozhikode Medical College) and Binoj Panekkattile will handle the north.