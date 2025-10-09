Kevin Costner's Yellowstone exit involved 'lunging' at co-star Wes Bentley Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

Kevin Costner's time on Yellowstone ended with a lot of drama—he reportedly clashed with cast and crew over script changes and creative control.

Things got heated when Costner allegedly "lunged" at co-star Wes Bentley during a scene, trying to get him to ignore Taylor Sheridan's script and use his own version instead.

The confrontation led to pushing, shoving, and a brief production halt.