Kevin Costner's Yellowstone exit involved 'lunging' at co-star Wes Bentley
Kevin Costner's time on Yellowstone ended with a lot of drama—he reportedly clashed with cast and crew over script changes and creative control.
Things got heated when Costner allegedly "lunged" at co-star Wes Bentley during a scene, trying to get him to ignore Taylor Sheridan's script and use his own version instead.
The confrontation led to pushing, shoving, and a brief production halt.
Bentley stood his ground, refusing to ditch Sheridan's script.
This incident upset other cast members like Kelly Reilly and marked a turning point, with cast and crew reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with Costner's behavior.
Costner officially left the show citing scheduling conflicts with his film Horizon: An American Saga.
According to cast member Luke Grimes, filming became smoother after Costner's departure.
Showrunner Taylor Sheridan called their disagreements "professional" but confirmed Costner's exit forced them to shorten his character's storyline.
Costner is also facing a sexual harassment lawsuit
Costner's former agent defended him as "confident," not difficult, saying he just stands by his beliefs.
Meanwhile, Costner is also facing a sexual harassment lawsuit related to Horizon—he denies the allegations, calling them false and damaging.