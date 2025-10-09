Who's Kavita Banerjee? Actor engaged to 'Uttaran' star Nandish Sandhu 

Television actor Nandish Singh Sandhu announced his engagement to actor Kavita Banerjee on Thursday. The Jubilee actor shared a series of romantic pictures on Instagram , which featured the couple posing together and enjoying a beach outing. While Sandhu used a ring and heart emoji, suggesting their engagement, he also captioned the post with "Hi Partner." As wedding bells are ringing, here's all you need to know about Banerjee.

Career overview Who is Kavita Banerjee? Banerjee, who hails from Kolkata and now resides in Mumbai, has appeared in several popular TV shows. These include Rishton Ka Manjha, Bhagya Lakshmi, Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, and more. She also acted in Ek Villain Returns and Hiccups and Hookups. Sandhu has ventured into films and OTT since his TV days, starring in Super 30.

Past relationship Sandhu was previously married to Rashami Desai Sandhu was previously married to TV star Rashami Desai. Their love story started on the sets of Uttaran, which made them household names. After dating for a few years, they got married in 2012. However, their marriage hit rough patches within a year due to growing differences and misunderstandings. Despite attempts at reconciliation, they eventually decided to part ways, and their divorce was finalized in 2015.