'Qarib...' director says Irrfan was 'difficult,' 'beautiful' to work with

Chandra recalled a funny moment when her sound team struggled to get Khan to speak up. "At the time of dubbing, I remember, my poor sound designer would say, 'Irrfan ji, thoda loud boliye na (please speak loudly).'" "He would say, 'Kyu? Tumko sunayi nahi de raha kya (Why? Can't you hear me)?'"

Improvisation

His dialogue changes during dubbing

Chandra also revealed that Khan would often change his dialogues during dubbing, and no one could tell. "Because of his mumbling, he used to change the entire dialogue in dubbing and you couldn't make out the difference because his mouth is doing whatever it is doing." She called him a "great actor" with an "inexplicable magic" in his performances. Chandra revealed it took Khan nearly a year to agree, and meanwhile, she was in touch with his wife Sutapa Sikdar.