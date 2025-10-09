'Qarib...' director says Irrfan was 'difficult,' 'beautiful' to work with
What's the story
Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra recently opened up about her experience working with late actor Irrfan Khan on the 2017 film Qarib Qarib Singlle. Speaking on The Pooja Bhatt Show, she described Khan as both "difficult" and "beautiful" to work with. She revealed, "Working with Irrfan was beautiful. Difficult, he was not easy. He didn't like to do too many takes because he thought that the spontaneity would go away."
Dialogue delivery
Khan's unique approach to performance
Chandra recalled a funny moment when her sound team struggled to get Khan to speak up. "At the time of dubbing, I remember, my poor sound designer would say, 'Irrfan ji, thoda loud boliye na (please speak loudly).'" "He would say, 'Kyu? Tumko sunayi nahi de raha kya (Why? Can't you hear me)?'"
Improvisation
His dialogue changes during dubbing
Chandra also revealed that Khan would often change his dialogues during dubbing, and no one could tell. "Because of his mumbling, he used to change the entire dialogue in dubbing and you couldn't make out the difference because his mouth is doing whatever it is doing." She called him a "great actor" with an "inexplicable magic" in his performances. Chandra revealed it took Khan nearly a year to agree, and meanwhile, she was in touch with his wife Sutapa Sikdar.