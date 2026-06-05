Khan teases Dhawan 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' case

Bhagnani accuses Tips over 'Chunari Chunari'

The dispute centers on the recreated Chunari Chunari song from Biwi No.1 used in the new film.

Bhagnani claims Tips Industries used it without his permission; he says he needed consent for the film-linked intellectual property and recreation rights, while Tips holds audio rights.

The situation has also strained Bhagnani's relationship with Varun since their last movie together flopped, with Bhagnani sharing he hasn't heard from Varun in two years.