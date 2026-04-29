Khandelwal returns to TV as 'Tum Ho Naa' premieres today

Khandelwal: 'Tum Ho Naa' celebrates women

What really drew Khandelwal in was the show's focus on celebrating women. He called it "It's a tribute to women" and "This is my way of thanking them."

With interactive games, cash prizes, and gifts, Tum Ho Naa aims to keep things real while honoring women and their contributions, something Khandelwal says makes this comeback feel extra special.