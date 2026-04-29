Khandelwal returns to TV as 'Tum Ho Naa' premieres today
Entertainment
Rajeev Khandelwal is back on TV with Sony's new show Tum Ho Naa, which just premiered today.
He shared that he picked this project because it's not your typical reality show: it's all about honesty and doing things in the moment.
Khandelwal: 'Tum Ho Naa' celebrates women
What really drew Khandelwal in was the show's focus on celebrating women. He called it "It's a tribute to women" and "This is my way of thanking them."
With interactive games, cash prizes, and gifts, Tum Ho Naa aims to keep things real while honoring women and their contributions, something Khandelwal says makes this comeback feel extra special.