Khan's 'Kartavya' to debut on Netflix May 15, 2026

Khan returns as cop in 'Kartavya'

Set in the heartland, Kartavya follows a police officer torn between his job and protecting his family.

The cast includes Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari.

This marks Saif's return as a cop nearly seven years after Sacred Games, and if you caught him recently in Jewel Thief, you know he's still got it.