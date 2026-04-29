Khan's 'Kartavya' to debut on Netflix May 15, 2026
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan's crime drama Kartavya is finally dropping on Netflix on May 15, 2026, after a three-year delay.
Directed by Pulkit and backed by Shah Rukh Khan's production house, the film dives into tough questions about law and duty.
Khan returns as cop in 'Kartavya'
Set in the heartland, Kartavya follows a police officer torn between his job and protecting his family.
The cast includes Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari.
This marks Saif's return as a cop nearly seven years after Sacred Games, and if you caught him recently in Jewel Thief, you know he's still got it.