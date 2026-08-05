Khloe Kardashian's new reality show 'The Girls': What to expect
What's the story
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is set to debut her new Hulu reality series, The Girls: A Khloe Kardashian Project, later this month. The show will give viewers an inside look into her close circle of friends as they navigate their lives. From career milestones and family challenges to girls' trips and life-changing decisions, these women come together through their shared connection with Kardashian.
Show dynamics
The series will explore the women's friendships
The trailer shows that as the women spend more time together, they get to know each other on a deeper level. However, this also leads to unexpected tensions, old wounds, and clashing perspectives.
These tensions test whether these friendships can grow as their lives continue to evolve.
The series will explore the highs and lows of motherhood, marriage, dating, business, and life in the spotlight.
Cast details
Meet the women who are part of Kardashian's inner circle
The series will feature cousins Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, twins Khadijah and Malika Haqq, Yris Palmer, and Nicole Williams English.
Halcro and Pierson have been friends with Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian for years. They also starred in WAGS LA with Williams English, who is a longtime friend of Kim.
The Haqq twins are Kardashian's best friends for over two decades, while Palmer became part of the group through her friendship with Kylie Jenner.
Release information
Everything to know about 'The Girls'
The Girls: A Khloe Kardashian Project will premiere all six episodes on Friday, August 21, on Hulu and Disney+. The show is executive produced by Kardashian herself.
In India, the show is most likely to stream on JioHotstar.