Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, blames ex Ye

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was recently diagnosed with a brain aneurysm and has blamed her ex-husband Kanye West aka Ye for the stress that caused it. The revelation came during the Season 7 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians on Thursday. In a preview clip for the upcoming season, Kardashian, 45, underwent an MRI scan and later told her sister Kourtney Kardashian about the diagnosis.

Emotional toll 'I feel more stressed probably just because...' Kardashian said that the doctors told her the aneurysm was caused by "stress." She added that her stress mainly comes from Ye, with whom she shares four children. "I feel more stressed probably just because I have to protect my kids," she said. "Everyone around can handle [the drama], but I want to protect my babies." An aneurysm is a bulge in the wall of a blood vessel, rupturing of which can lead to internal bleeding and even death.

Ongoing challenges Kardashian's psoriasis has flared up again In addition to the aneurysm diagnosis, Kardashian also revealed that her skin condition, psoriasis, has flared up again after not bothering her since her divorce from Ye. She said she felt "pretty tested" by the rapper recently. The reality star also opened up about feeling like she had a bit of "Stockholm syndrome" during her relationship with Ye, where she always felt bad for him and wanted to help him.

Relationship insights Kardashian on marriage to Ye Kardashian recently discussed the end of her marriage on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. She said, "People can say that there was, like, signs and maybe I didn't, wasn't paying attention to them." "And I think when someone has like their first mental break you know you wanna be super supportive and you wanna help figure that out." "It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic."