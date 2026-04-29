Kimmel defends joke about Trump age gap, cites free speech
Jimmy Kimmel is getting heat for a joke he made about Melania Trump on his show, poking fun at the age gap between her and President Donald Trump.
Both Trumps criticized the bit, but Kimmel stood by it, saying it was just a lighthearted take: "a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am."
He also pushed back against claims that his comments encouraged violence, pointing to his right to free speech.
Kimmel apologizes after nearby shooting
Things got even more tense after a shooting happened near the correspondents' dinner venue, not related to Kimmel's joke, but some tried connecting the two.
Kimmel clarified, "I am sorry that [Melania] and the president and everyone in that room on Saturday went through that -- that I really am."
This isn't his first controversy either; past comments have landed him in hot water before.