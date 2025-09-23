'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to come back after week-long suspension

ABC has announced the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! , following a brief suspension. The network had suspended the show last Wednesday over comments made by Kimmel about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death. In his monologue, Kimmel said that "many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk". He went on to say, "the MAGA gang" was "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

Network response ABC's statement on Kimmel's show ABC issued a statement on Monday, announcing the decision to bring back Kimmel's show. The network said, "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday." Sinclair announced it would not air Kimmel's show on Tuesday and would instead broadcast news programming. "Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show's potential return," it said.

Industry impact FCC's Brendan Carr denies threatening to revoke ABC licenses Kimmel's suspension came at a time when Trump and his administration have sought to exert more control over the media industry. The Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Brendan Carr had warned Kimmel before his suspension, saying, "These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action...on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead." However, Carr denied on Monday that he threatened to revoke ABC's local station licenses due to Kimmel's remarks.