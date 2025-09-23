'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to come back after week-long suspension
What's the story
ABC has announced the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, following a brief suspension. The network had suspended the show last Wednesday over comments made by Kimmel about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death. In his monologue, Kimmel said that "many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk". He went on to say, "the MAGA gang" was "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."
Network response
ABC's statement on Kimmel's show
ABC issued a statement on Monday, announcing the decision to bring back Kimmel's show. The network said, "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday." Sinclair announced it would not air Kimmel's show on Tuesday and would instead broadcast news programming. "Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show's potential return," it said.
Industry impact
FCC's Brendan Carr denies threatening to revoke ABC licenses
Kimmel's suspension came at a time when Trump and his administration have sought to exert more control over the media industry. The Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Brendan Carr had warned Kimmel before his suspension, saying, "These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action...on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead." However, Carr denied on Monday that he threatened to revoke ABC's local station licenses due to Kimmel's remarks.
Celebrity support
Hollywood stars, 'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg react
The news of Kimmel's reinstatement came after many of Hollywood and Broadway stars, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Selena Gomez, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, and Tom Hanks signed an open letter from the American Civil Liberties Union. The letter argued it was "a dark moment for freedom of speech" in the USA. ABC's "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg also condemned it during a recent episode after not addressing it for two episodes post-Kimmel's suspension.