SRK's 'King' teaser to drop on his birthday?
What's the story
The highly anticipated film King, directed by Siddharth Anand, will release on December 24. According to Bollywood Hungama, the action-packed thriller will have its teaser released on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, November 2. A source told the portal, "It's a birthday gift from team King to all Shah Rukh Khan fans, and Siddharth Anand is going to deliver a new SRK experience." "The teaser cut is apparently mind-blowing, with Shah Rukh Khan like never before."
Marketing strategy
Teaser to kick off global marketing campaign for 'King'
The teaser will reportedly mark the beginning of the global marketing campaign for King.
The source added, "If audiences loved the scale of Pathaan and Jawan, Sid has taken things a notch higher with King."
"The action, thrill, and most importantly, music will take the audiences on a ride this Christmas."
Cast details
Khan-Kareena Kapoor to groove on track 'Daddy Cool'
King also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a special appearance.
She will reportedly be seen dancing with Khan on a song titled Daddy Cool, which will be shot in South Africa this month.
The film is produced by Red Chillies and Marflix.
It also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Suhana Khan.