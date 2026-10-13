Can Siddharth Anand wrap up SRK's 'King' in time?
What's the story
Fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after three years with King. Set for a Christmas release, the film is yet to wrap its shooting, though. Reportedly, the team commenced the final leg of this much-anticipated action thriller in Mumbai on October 11. This schedule will include filming for some high-octane action sequences and an additional song featuring Suhana Khan. Will the makers finish in time?
Production update
Team is working tirelessly to meet the deadline
A source close to the production told Mid-Day, "The cast and crew resumed shooting on Sunday. From October 12, they began filming an action sequence with Shah Rukh at a studio in Andheri East."
Director Siddharth Anand is aiming to complete all action scenes by mid-October before shifting focus to the new song.
The team is working tirelessly to ensure everything is ready for the film's release in December.
Director-actor duo
Everything to know about 'King'
King will be SRK and Anand's comeback project, following the success of Pathaan.
Apart from SRK and Suhana, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.
New-age actor Abhay Verma will be seen as well.
The songs have been composed by Sachin-Jigar, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the background score and main theme music.