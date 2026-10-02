SRK's 'King' update: Suhana gets a dance track

Bhagat took to social media to express his excitement about working on King.

He wrote, "Now we can retire in peace came in Bollywood to achieve something now what's bigger than this absolute NOTHING (sic)."

"Forever Grateful to @s1danand @mamtaanand10_10 For believing in us when no one so accomplished ever believed. Lots of love & luck to them from the bottom of our hearts. Now wait for the songs to hit the internet because ITS King OF BOLLYWOOD (sic)."