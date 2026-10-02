SRK's 'King' update: Suhana gets a dance track
What's the story
The upcoming action film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, will feature a dance track. The song will be choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, who have previously worked on films such as Fighter and Roohi. The track is set to be picturized on Suhana Khan, reported Variety India.
Choreographers' statement
Choreographer shared his excitement on social media
Bhagat took to social media to express his excitement about working on King.
He wrote, "Now we can retire in peace came in Bollywood to achieve something now what's bigger than this absolute NOTHING (sic)."
"Forever Grateful to @s1danand @mamtaanand10_10 For believing in us when no one so accomplished ever believed. Lots of love & luck to them from the bottom of our hearts. Now wait for the songs to hit the internet because ITS King OF BOLLYWOOD (sic)."
Film details
More about the film
Apart from SRK and Suhana, King also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma.
The music for the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar (for the songs), while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the background score and main theme music.
The movie is slated to release on December 24.