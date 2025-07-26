Next Article
'Kiss Cam' moment between execs goes viral: Astronomer hires Paltrow
Astronomer, a US data company, landed in the spotlight after an awkward "Kiss Cam" moment between its CEO and Chief People Officer went viral during a Coldplay concert in Boston.
With social media buzzing about the company's culture and leadership, Astronomer responded by sharing a playful video featuring Gwyneth Paltrow—yes, Chris Martin's ex—as their "temporary spokesperson."
What did Paltrow say in the video?
Paltrow's video on X poked fun at the situation while smoothly shifting attention back to Astronomer's business and upcoming conference.
After both execs resigned, interim CEO Pete DeJoy called all the attention "unusual and surreal," but reassured everyone that Astronomer is sticking to high standards and focusing on customers as they look into what happened.