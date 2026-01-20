KL Rahul and Ahan Shetty spark a fun 'Border 2' movie challenge
KL Rahul just hopped on a trending Instagram challenge, posting a cricket video and promising to watch his brother-in-law Ahan Shetty's upcoming film Border 2 twice—if Ahan commented.
Not one to back down, Ahan replied with his own twist: "Bhai.. do baar nahi, chaar baar dekhna padega!"
The playful exchange quickly caught fans' attention online.
So, what's the hype about Border 2?
Border 2 drops worldwide on January 23, 2026, right before Republic Day.
Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and J.P. Dutta, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty himself.
After wrapping up filming, Ahan shared behind-the-scenes photos and called the project a real challenge that honors true stories of courage—signing off with a heartfelt "Jai Hind."