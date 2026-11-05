'Koffee With Karan': Saif-Kareena discuss infamous stabbing incident

Khan recounted the attack, saying his instinct to fight the intruder was fueled by a desire to protect their son.

The intruder had a knife and was standing over their son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh).

He jokingly said, "It's all happening too quickly. I think, perhaps because of Hindi cinema, I attacked him in the first place."

"I was outraged that he was standing over my son with a [weapon]. Can't get over how lucky I was."