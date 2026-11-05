'Koffee With Karan': Saif-Kareena discuss infamous stabbing incident
What's the story
In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the January 16, 2025 attack. On that fateful night, Khan was stabbed at their Mumbai residence. The perpetrator was later identified as a Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad. The couple spoke about the incident, its aftermath, and the controversies surrounding it with host Karan Johar.
Attack details
'I think, perhaps because of Hindi cinema, I attacked him'
Khan recounted the attack, saying his instinct to fight the intruder was fueled by a desire to protect their son.
The intruder had a knife and was standing over their son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh).
He jokingly said, "It's all happening too quickly. I think, perhaps because of Hindi cinema, I attacked him in the first place."
"I was outraged that he was standing over my son with a [weapon]. Can't get over how lucky I was."
Help sought
Kapoor Khan recalled screaming for an auto-rickshaw
Kapoor Khan remembered screaming on the road for an auto-rickshaw to take her husband to the hospital after the attack.
"I was screaming on the road. I was like, 'Stop, stop.'"
"It was like a movie scene. I didn't have the time to put on my pajamas."
"I was in my t-shirt, running like a mad, crazy woman trying to get a rickshaw while he was bleeding."
She recalled their son Taimur asking his father if he would die.
Survival story
How Khan reached the hospital
Khan revealed that he was aware he would survive the attack, even though he suffered deep cuts from the knife.
He was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw with Taimur and a person named Hari.
The stabbing caused excessive bleeding, and damage to his spinal cord resulted in partial loss of feeling in his leg before reaching the hospital.
Aftermath
'People couldn't understand why there was no driver...'
Kapoor Khan admitted that she couldn't sleep for almost six months after the attack, despite Khan's successful recovery.
"It's been the worst," she said.
Johar also brought up the theories about why their driver didn't take Khan to the hospital.
Khan replied, "People couldn't understand why there was no driver at home. Why not? He goes home to his family in the evening."