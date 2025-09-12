'Kolahalam' streaming now: Where to watch, plot, cast Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Kolahalam, a 2025 Malayalam comedy directed by Rasheed Parambil, is now available to stream on Manorama Max, Sun NXT, and OTTplay Premium.

The movie follows a whirlwind of confusion and chaos at an elderly man's funeral—all unfolding in just 16 hours.

While it got mixed reviews in theaters, it's designed for laughs and centers on confusion and chaos.