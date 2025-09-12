Next Article
'Kolahalam' streaming now: Where to watch, plot, cast
Kolahalam, a 2025 Malayalam comedy directed by Rasheed Parambil, is now available to stream on Manorama Max, Sun NXT, and OTTplay Premium.
The movie follows a whirlwind of confusion and chaos at an elderly man's funeral—all unfolding in just 16 hours.
While it got mixed reviews in theaters, it's designed for laughs and centers on confusion and chaos.
Watch 'Kolahalam' on Manorama Max and Sun NXT
The film features an ensemble cast including Santhosh Puthan, Kumar Sunil, and Swathy Mohanan. Written by Vishal Viswanathan, Kolahalam uses its wild plot to touch on bigger themes that go beyond social divides.
If you're looking for more fresh Malayalam content, Manorama Max also just dropped Police Day and Flask, with Thug CR 143/24 coming soon—so there's plenty to binge this September!