'Kon Honar Crorepati' returns to Sony Marathi with 13 partners

These partnerships cover everything from tech to jewelry to clean energy, with each brand woven into the show's content in a way that feels natural.

ChatGPT's Vichaar Saathi brings AI smarts to help contestants without taking away their decision-making.

PNG Jewellers's Dr. Saurabh Gadgil says their tie-up is all about shared values: trust, ambition, and a strong connection with audiences across Maharashtra.

This season's theme? Aata Khel Badalnaar, or Now the game will change.