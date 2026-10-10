'Kon Honar Crorepati' returns to Sony Marathi with 13 partners
Kon Honar Crorepati is back on Sony Marathi, and this time it's rolling out with 13 brand partners.
Hosted by Madhuri Dixit, the quiz show premieres October 12 at 9pm.
Big names like ChatGPT and PNG Jewellers are co-presenting sponsors, joined by brands such as Fortune+ Soyabean Oil and Avaada.
ChatGPT aids 'Kon Honar Crorepati' contestants
These partnerships cover everything from tech to jewelry to clean energy, with each brand woven into the show's content in a way that feels natural.
ChatGPT's Vichaar Saathi brings AI smarts to help contestants without taking away their decision-making.
PNG Jewellers's Dr. Saurabh Gadgil says their tie-up is all about shared values: trust, ambition, and a strong connection with audiences across Maharashtra.
This season's theme? Aata Khel Badalnaar, or Now the game will change.