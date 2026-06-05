Konidela's 'Chiru158' set video supports Charan's 'Peddi' praised online
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi's next big film, tentatively called Chiru158, is currently being shot in Pollachi with director Bobby Kolli at the helm.
The team just dropped a special video from the sets to send good vibes to Ram Charan's Peddi, and it has been receiving a positive response across social media platforms.
'Chiru158' promises high energy and transformation
This movie is shaping up to be much bigger than Kolli's earlier projects, featuring high-energy scenes and a major transformation for Chiranjeevi himself.
It reunites the star with Kolli after their hit Waltair Veerayya.
The crew includes music by S Thaman, visuals from Vijay Kartik Kannan, and production design by Avinash Kolla.
Plus, the production house (making its Telugu debut) will reveal more cast members soon.