Konidela's 'Chiru158' set video supports Charan's 'Peddi' praised online

'Chiru158' promises high energy and transformation

This movie is shaping up to be much bigger than Kolli's earlier projects, featuring high-energy scenes and a major transformation for Chiranjeevi himself.

It reunites the star with Kolli after their hit Waltair Veerayya.

The crew includes music by S Thaman, visuals from Vijay Kartik Kannan, and production design by Avinash Kolla.

Plus, the production house (making its Telugu debut) will reveal more cast members soon.