Konkona Sen Sharma to make OTT directorial debut
Entertainment
Konkona Sen Sharma is stepping into the OTT world as a director with a new South Delhi rom-com for Prime Video, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Barun Sobti together for the first time.
The lead roles have been reported as finalized (per insiders), and fans can expect some fresh on-screen chemistry.
More on the project
It's not just another web series—Sen Sharma is co-directing with Jaydeep Sarkar (of Feels Like Ishq fame), marking a return to directing after her short-story segment The Mirror in the anthology Lust Stories 2 (year not stated in source).
Filming is likely set to start either December 2026 or early 2027.
Plus, Sen Sharma continues to juggle acting projects, making her one of the busiest talents around right now.