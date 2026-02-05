Konkona Sen Sharma to make OTT directorial debut

More on the project

It's not just another web series—Sen Sharma is co-directing with Jaydeep Sarkar (of Feels Like Ishq fame), marking a return to directing after her short-story segment The Mirror in the anthology Lust Stories 2 (year not stated in source).

Filming is likely set to start either December 2026 or early 2027.

Plus, Sen Sharma continues to juggle acting projects, making her one of the busiest talents around right now.