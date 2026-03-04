Konkona reveals she gets 'very few' theatrical offers nowadays 

Konkona Sen Sharma , who has been a part of critically acclaimed projects like Mumbai Diaries, Killer Soup, Search, and Ajeeb Daastaans, recently opened up about her desire to return to the big screen with theatrical films. In an interview with PTI, she revealed that such offers have become rare for her in recent times. "By and large I've to say that these (offers) are usually web series," she said.

Career highlights Sen Sharma has been part of many critically acclaimed films "I've been very lucky. But it is true that very few offers come for theatrical nowadays to me," she added. Sen Sharma, 46, started her career with offbeat theatrical films like Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, for which she won the National Award. She has since appeared in a variety of films, including Page 3, Life In a Metro, Omkara, Wake Up Sid, Talvar, Luck by Chance (Zoya Akhtar's debut film), and Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Industry insights Why should only action, war films be in theaters? Sen Sharma expressed her views on the current state of the film industry, saying that a healthy cinematic ecosystem requires a variety of films. "I feel these kinds of films (women-led) should be in theaters, why should we only watch epic action based or war films?" she said. She added that she would have loved to watch more intimate family dramas or comedies in theaters, but "unfortunately, that's not the trend right now."

Economic factors On commercial pressures sidelining women-led stories Sen Sharma spoke about how commercial pressures are sidelining women-led stories and intimate dramas today. "I feel that all kinds of films should exist and make it to the theaters, and that is what is best for the audience as well as they can pick and choose," she said. However, she added that many decisions taken are not just for what's best for a cause or society but are economic.

