'KPop Demon Hunters' becomes Netflix's most-viewed film ever
KPop Demon Hunters, Sony's animated musical released in June, is now Netflix's most-viewed film ever—surpassing Red Notice.
The movie's songs have also been sitting at the top of the Billboard charts since launch.
Oscar buzz around 'KPop Demon Hunters'
Instead of a regular theater debut, Sony sold the rights straight to Netflix, letting fans stream it first.
A limited run in theaters followed, which turned it into the number one movie at the US box office last weekend.
That mix of streaming and cinema hype has made KPop Demon Hunters a strong Oscar contender for next year.