Krishna Shroff joins Farah Khan's 'The 50'—here's what to know

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff, is officially joining Farah Khan's new reality show The 50. She shared the promo on Instagram, with a caption that read "All set to bring the fire and the fearless to The 50! #The50 Feb 1st onwards on @jiohotstar & @colorstv." The show drops February 1.

What's 'The 50' about? The 50 is an Indian spin on the French series Les Cinquante.

Fifty celebs will move into a luxe palace and face off in intense challenges for a shot at ₹50 lakh.

It's all about strategy, alliances, and outsmarting each other to win big.

Krishna's reality TV journey Krishna isn't new to reality shows—she appeared in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon and took on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 too.

This time, she says, "The 50 seems like it will be a completely new experience for me," adding that she considers herself her own biggest competitor.