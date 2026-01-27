Kristen Stewart might move out of America over Trump concerns

Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart has hinted at a possible exit from the United States due to an increasingly restrictive environment that hampers her work. In a recent interview with The Times of London, she said, "Reality is breaking completely under (Donald) Trump. But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in."

Future projects Stewart's plans for European filmmaking When asked about her future in the US, Stewart said, "Probably not. I can't work freely there. But I don't want to give up completely." The actor expressed interest in making movies in Europe and then bringing them back to American audiences. She said, "I'd like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people."

Past encounters Stewart's history with Trump and his tweets Stewart's unease with Trump isn't new. In 2012, the US president tweeted about her personal life multiple times, urging her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson to break up with her. Reflecting on Trump's tweets years later in a Variety interview, Stewart called it "fu**ing crazy" and said she couldn't understand why he was so "obsessed" with her.

