Kristen Stewart might move out of America over Trump concerns
What's the story
Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart has hinted at a possible exit from the United States due to an increasingly restrictive environment that hampers her work. In a recent interview with The Times of London, she said, "Reality is breaking completely under (Donald) Trump. But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in."
Future projects
Stewart's plans for European filmmaking
When asked about her future in the US, Stewart said, "Probably not. I can't work freely there. But I don't want to give up completely." The actor expressed interest in making movies in Europe and then bringing them back to American audiences. She said, "I'd like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people."
Past encounters
Stewart's history with Trump and his tweets
Stewart's unease with Trump isn't new. In 2012, the US president tweeted about her personal life multiple times, urging her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson to break up with her. Reflecting on Trump's tweets years later in a Variety interview, Stewart called it "fu**ing crazy" and said she couldn't understand why he was so "obsessed" with her.
Celebrity exodus
Other celebrities leaving US due to political climate
Stewart isn't alone in her discontent with the US's current political climate. Other celebrities who have left America include Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O'Donnell, and James Cameron. Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner also returned to the UK partly due to the political situation. George and Amal Clooney have confirmed their move after becoming French citizens, while House of Cards star Robin Wright moved to the UK, calling America's situation a "s—t show."