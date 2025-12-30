George Clooney, wife Amal, and kids granted French citizenship

Hollywood actor George Clooney , his wife-lawyer Amal, and their two kids have been granted French citizenship, per an official decree in France 's government gazette. The news comes after Clooney expressed admiration for the country and its culture earlier this month. Speaking to RTL radio, the actor had highlighted how France offers his family a sense of normalcy and security rarely found elsewhere due to its strict privacy laws. Now, Clooney holds dual US-French citizenship.

European ties Clooney's long-standing connection to Europe and France Clooney's love for Europe isn't new. His wife Amal is a British-Lebanese human rights lawyer who speaks fluent French. The couple has homes across the continent, including an estate in Italy's Lake Como region and a historic manor in England. In 2021, they bought a property in southern France: a former wine estate called Domaine du Canadel near Brignoles village.

Lifestyle change Clooney's properties reflect shift from Hollywood-centric living Apart from their European residences, the Clooneys also own a New York apartment and a property in Kentucky. However, reports suggest they sold homes in Los Angeles and Mexico over the past decade, signaling a shift away from Hollywood-centric living. The couple are parents to eight-year-old twins and are known for being fiercely protective of their children's privacy.