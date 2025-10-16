Kriti becomes 1st Indian actor to address World Health Summit
What's the story
Bollywood actor and producer Kriti Sanon has made history as the first Indian actor to address the World Health Summit 2025 in Berlin. The event is a prominent global forum that brings together leaders from politics, academia, and industry to discuss pressing health issues. Sanon used this platform to emphasize women's health and gender equality.
Investment advocacy
'Women's health is not a side issue'
During a high-level session called Women's Health - Global Wealth: Catalyzing Returns on Bold Investments, Sanon, who is UNFPA India's Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, stressed the importance of investing in women's health. She said, "Women's health is not a side issue. It is the cornerstone of humanity's progress, prosperity, and future."
Policy advocacy
Sanon advocated for the principle of 'Nothing about her...'
She noted that every $300 million invested in women's health can yield returns of up to $13 billion. She said, "Investing in women's health is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic investment in our collective future." Sanon also championed the principle of "Nothing about her, without her," emphasizing the importance of including women in policy-making decisions that impact their health and well-being.
Upcoming film
Meanwhile, on the work front
On the professional front, Sanon is preparing for the release of Aanand L. Rai's romantic thriller drama Tere Ishk Mein, opposite Dhanush. The film will hit theaters on November 28 and has already created a buzz after its teaser was released last month. Sanon has won multiple awards including a National Film Award and two Filmfare Awards and was featured on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2019.