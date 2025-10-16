Kriti becomes 1st Indian actor to address World Health Summit

Bollywood actor and producer Kriti Sanon has made history as the first Indian actor to address the World Health Summit 2025 in Berlin. The event is a prominent global forum that brings together leaders from politics, academia, and industry to discuss pressing health issues. Sanon used this platform to emphasize women's health and gender equality.

Investment advocacy 'Women's health is not a side issue' During a high-level session called Women's Health - Global Wealth: Catalyzing Returns on Bold Investments, Sanon, who is UNFPA India's Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, stressed the importance of investing in women's health. She said, "Women's health is not a side issue. It is the cornerstone of humanity's progress, prosperity, and future."

Policy advocacy Sanon advocated for the principle of 'Nothing about her...' She noted that every $300 million invested in women's health can yield returns of up to $13 billion. She said, "Investing in women's health is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic investment in our collective future." Sanon also championed the principle of "Nothing about her, without her," emphasizing the importance of including women in policy-making decisions that impact their health and well-being.